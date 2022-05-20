Anytime Kojo [not his real name] set his eyes on Efua [not her real name], he had butterflies in his stomach. Obviously, he was in love with the beautiful damsel.

But since “forever has to start somewhere,” Kojo needed to start a conversation with the girl of his dreams and that was a major problem for the then 24-year-old.

Kojo had first met Efua when they were assigned to work on a project in 2020. It was a one-month contract which means, he had only 30 days to make his move.

From a distance, he admired Efua. Even though his spirit willed him to take a leap of faith, his body was weak.

“I saw the girl and started admiring her and was very eager to talk to her because the job will only last for 30 days and I probably won’t see her again after that period.”

READ ALSO:

“But anytime I tried approaching her, I feel like too low to get her. I didn’t value myself, I guess,” he tells MyJoyOnline.com in an interview on Friday.

Kojo, thus, confided in his friend. Initially, his friend suggested that he approaches the girl while tipsy. But he declined.

Again, the friend playfully suggested tramadol to boost his confidence. After some consideration, the young lad bought into the idea and purchased the drug.

“I didn’t tell my friend I was going to buy the drug but I went and bought it without his notice. Just before I was about to go to work the following day, I took the drug. I didn’t know how it worked so I took as many as I could,” he says.

What happened thereafter, was completely different from what Kojo had in mind.

“I went to work but I couldn’t last in the workplace for an hour. I started behaving madly, insulting people here and there. I came back home and went straight into my room. It was around 9:00am in the morning and I slept for two days straight.”

Partially unconscious during the period, Kojo says it took people to break into his room to help him out.

“Fortunately, we had a nurse in our house. He came and gave me some drugs before I was taken to the hospital.”

“I was admitted for two weeks and it wasn’t nice. I was half dead. My eyes opened in the hospital,” he narrates.

When he fully recovered, Kojo decided to man up and approach Efua as he ought to.

“I asked the girl out but I couldn’t succeed. I lost twice.”

But the circumstance taught Kojo one big lesson. He has since pledged not to take any drug without a doctor’s advice.

“People would have said I died because of drug overdose but actually, I would have died because of a girl,” he mischievously concluded.