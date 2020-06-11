An alleged drug test conducted by the police on self-acclaimed pastor, Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei of the Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry reveals an abuse of Tramadol.

The drug test report, signed by Superintendent Dr Adwoa Nuro-Panin of the Ghana Police Hospital and copied to Adomonline.com, also revealed the presence of Tetrahydrocannabinol, a chemical substance found in cannabis.

ALSO:

Apostle Agyei was arrested Tuesday morning by National Security operatives for uttering libelous statements against President Nana Akufo-Addo and threatening Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa.

View drug test report below: