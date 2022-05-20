As political stakeholders still come to terms with the “shocking performance” of how pro Akoto candidates beat the top 3 contenders to win 42% of total valid votes cast in the North,the “Akoto factor” is still making impressive inroads across the sister regions of the North.

Results from our independent research from the Upper West Region further cements what we have already known and predicted; that Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is strongly preferred by the grassroots within the party.

Official election results coupled with our research indicates that pro Owusu Afriyie Akoto candidates have once again won a majority of positions in the recently ended party elections across the 11 constituencies in the region.

The table below contains official data on the outcome of elections from the 11 constituencies in the Upper East Region. From our table, the data is clear in its interpretation and breakdown.

We observed that pro Akoto candidates won 80% of all 10 contested positions in Lambusie, 90% in Wa West, 70% in DBI, 80% in Wa East, 90% in Jirapa, 60% in Nadowli, and 30% in Lawra and Wa Central respectively and 20% in Sisala East.

However, in the Sisala West and Nandom constituencies, team Akoto lost ground to pro Bawumia candidates adding up to team Bawumia’s victory in other areas including Nandom, Lawra and Wa Central. However, these wins are not significant compared to margins of pro Akoto candidates.

For the 11 constituencies that our team independently verified, team Afriyie Akoto won 50% of total votes, followed by team Bawumia with 34% of valid votes cast, 15% for team Alan Kyeremanteng and 1% for team Agyarko.

Check out the full data in the table below: