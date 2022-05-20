Mental Health Advocate Abena Korkor has given fresh details about her naked photos which broke the internet a week ago.

Explaining the unfortunate incident in an interview, she said going naked online was as a result of another maniac episode she suffered due to her bipolar disorder.

She maintained that, the naked photos and videos would have been kept private “if she was in her right senses”.

Contrary to reports that the naked photos were taken by her lover, Abena Korkor clarified that, they were taken by a professional photographer.

She said it cost her millions of dollars to get the professional photographer on board for the photos and video which were meant to be sold on a x-rated platform.

But she claimed the deal which would have brought her huge money was cancelled after the photos and videos went viral.

Going forward, Abena Korkor said her management has taken control of all her posts on social media.