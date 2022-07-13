“I didn’t sit down that I am coming to write something, I just did it,” Ghanaian musician, Lasmid Owusu Nathaniel, popularly known as Lasmid, in the entertainment industry, has said.

According to him, he was just doing something to celebrate himself on his birthday.

“It was my birthday and I was actually doing something for myself,” he said.

“I wanted to just do a birthday song for myself,” he added.

Speaking on Hitz FM’s #DaybreakHitz show, the Friday Night hitmaker disclosed that he was the brain behind the arrangement of the beat for his song.

“I did the beat myself and I produced it myself but the beat wasn’t sounding so good to me at that time so I just left,” Lasmid indicated.

“The next day, I listened to the beat again and it was actually sounding nice so I started doing some melodies on it and it was a hit,” he added.

Lasmid is the mastermind behind the songs Atele, Odo Brassband, Sika, Father and Friday Night.

