The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has began a demolishing exercise on it’s Right of Way, in some parts of Accra.

The exercise, it said in a press statement, is to get rid of encroachers whose activities pose a threat to transmission towers as well as danger to the lives of encroachers.

Affected communities include areas behind the Fiesta Royale Hotel, American House, Adjirigano, Bawaleshie and Ayigbe Town.

Encroachers have flaunted the laws by either engaging in operations such as drilling, chop bars, garages, car parks, excavation works or even real estates on the GRIDCo reserved passage ways.

GRIDCo, per the statement, has sensitised residents of the affected areas and given timeliness for the exercise to avoid any inconvenience.

The company said it is keen on safeguarding public safety and ensure reliability of power transmission, hence the latest demolishing exercise.

Find attached press statement below: