The man who planned one of the bloodiest single episodes of the Rwandan genocide has been found guilty of complicity by a French court and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Laurent Bucyibaruta is the highest-ranking Rwandan to have faced trial in France over the 1994 massacres, in which an estimated 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus died.

As governor of the southern Gikongoro province, Bucyibaruta encouraged tens of thousands of Tutsis to take refuge in the Murambi Technical School.

Days later, they were slaughtered.

Evidence from survivors helped convict him.

