Renowned actor, Hanks Anuku has taken to social media to candidly share his current struggles and request help from his fans.

The actor shared on his official Instagram page his financial struggles and challenges with his mental health.

He revealed that despite his success as an entertainer and his status as a legend, he has no money in his account.

Hanks said he is unemployed and currently engages in menial activities to make ends meet.

“I have tried my best to uphold my status as an entertainer, so it’s good to let u all know what I’m going through. I have a family n will love to get all the help from u all. Kindly come to my help. I am really in need of support [sic],” he said.

He further expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans and acknowledged their continuous support throughout his career.

This disclosure comes after he was seen in a video in an unkempt state at a fuel station, which triggered concerns among his fans.

Similar videos went viral months ago but he claimed he was on set for an upcoming movie.

