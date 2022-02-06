Concerned fan of veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has called for help after sharing clips of the situation he found the thespian in at 3:00 am.

The actor was spotted by the roadside seated under a street light and drinking alone.

He was smiling sheepishly while uttering inaudible words to himself as he took sips of the content of the cup he was holding.

He is believed to have been spotted in Ghana, since he announced towards the end of 2021 that he would be moving to the country because of ease and moderate living conditions.

But the fan, who spotted him, claimed he looked frail and he was almost “gone” and suggested Nigerians and other celebrities come to his aid.

After making the clarion call, other fans of the actor, who claim to have analysed the video, said he was simply intoxicated and not struggling.

They argued that siting alone at odd hours is his usual way of life, and those who are his close associates or neighbours could attest to that fact.

Watch the video below: