Tema-based musician, Eric Owusu Ansah, popularly known as Macho Rapper, says he has been working as a nightclub security in Abu Dhabi in the UAE for the past four years.

According to him, he had to pause music as a career to focus on other ventures because “man must look for money”.

Macho Rapper, who calls himself “the boricist” told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz that, aside his music career, his second dream is to run a go-to fitness centre for celebrities and stakeholders in the industry.

Macho Rapper is a product of Accra Technical Training College, where he studied Automobile Engineering.

He was a member of the defunct Nsidie group, where he was known as Okamafuo.

Macho Rapper began his musical career in the year 2000 and recorded his first single, Twi Pop, which featured Wanlov the Kubolor and Castro.

