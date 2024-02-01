Ghanaian pollster, Ben Ephson has taken a firm stance on the issue of monetization in politics, stating that he has no sympathy for politicians caught in the act.

In an interview on Hello FM following the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries on January 27, 2023, he said politicians are not blame for the money-driven politics.

“As for the moneyocracy it is the politicians who have brought it so they should deal with it h. I dont pity them” Mr. Ephson stated.

The aftermath of the primaries saw a significant upheaval within the NPP, with 28 incumbent parliamentarians losing their re-election bids. Others also decided not to seek re-election.

While some attributed their defeats and withdrawals from the race to personal reasons, others pointed to the escalating costs associated with running for public office, citing the monetization of politics as a significant factor.

