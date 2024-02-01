The executive chairman of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) and senior partner at Africa Legal Associates (ALA), Gabby Otchere-Darko, says Ghanaians will miss President Akufo-Addo when he leaves power come January 2025.

He said Ghanaians need to recognise the work that has been done by the current government though he recognises the current challenges.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday (31st January) Otchere-Darko said, “Maybe when he [Akufo-Addo] leaves and he’s gone, then we will miss him.”

“We will notice it, but not now. After he’s long gone, they’ll say it.”

According to him, the hard work of President Akufo-Addo is evident in how he invests in the future of this country.

“The way he thinks about the country because of the things that he does to make sure that every child has an opportunity in the future, later on, we will see it.”

Otchere-Darko said the NPP government has a lot to celebrate over the last eight years.

“There’s been challenges; there’s no two ways about it, but in recognising the challenges, also recognise the work that has been done.”

“I think they [the NPP] have a lot to celebrate if they can articulate their deeds better,” he added.

