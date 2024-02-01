Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Samuel Nartey George, has affirmed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stands in solidarity with the stance taken by their flagbearer, John Mahama, on LGBTQ+ issues.

Emphasising that the party’s constitution designates the flagbearer as the leader, Sam George stated in an interview with Citi FM on January 31 that John Mahama’s perspectives reflect the party’s official position.

He pointed out that the position of both past and current party leadership align with those of the advocates of the anti-gay legislation.

The legislator clarified that the party strongly disapproves of such practices, echoing the sentiments expressed by Mr. Mahama to the public.

“The constitution of the NDC states that when we have a flagbearer or president, he assumes leadership of the party. So, when the former president spoke today, he stated that his opinion is personal. I believe that also reflects to a large extent, the position of the party.”

“If I consider the behaviour of the party in Parliament and the direction that the Minority caucus, the NDC group, has received from the leadership of the party, from the time of Hon. Haruna Iddrisu [former Minority Leader] to Dr. Ato Cassiel Forson [Minority Leader], I believe it is safe to assume that this is the position of the NDC on this matter,” Sam George stated.

He mentioned that the bill focused on promoting proper human sexual rights and upholding Ghanaian family values, commonly referred to as the anti-gay bill, is presently at the 60% consideration stage.

The Ningo-Prampram MP conveyed optimism regarding the bill’s eventual passage, expressing hope that it will receive the necessary support.

“We are almost 60% through the consideration process. Hopefully, in another two weeks of parliamentary work when we resume, we should complete consideration. The real work is where we are now, and I believe in another two weeks, we will be done.”

Mr Mahama has expressed his opposition to LGBTQ+ activities.

The former president made this known during an address to Zongo Chiefs in Koforidua on Wednesday, January 31.

Mr Mahama, a member of the Assemblies of God Church, emphasised that his faith condemns such acts.

