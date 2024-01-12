Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has responded to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) following their demand for an apology regarding his claims about Commissioner-General Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Adu Owusu-Amoah.

Mr. Ablakwa had alleged that, Dr. Owusu-Amoah had fled the country amid a corruption scandal involving the GRA.

The GRA refuted these claims, stating that, Dr. Owusu-Amoah was on a scheduled six-day leave and would return to work on January 15, 2024.

The GRA described Ablakwa’s assertions as malicious and damaging to the reputation of the Commissioner-General and the GRA. They demanded an apology from the MP

But Mr. Ablakwa said he owes no one an apology.

He maintained that, the GRA’s response did not discredit the findings of his parliamentary oversight.

Mr. Ablakwa also questioned the timing of Dr. Owusu-Amoah’s leave during an audit sanctioned by President Akufo-Addo.

He accused government of deception and cover-up instead of conducting an honest and transparent investigation into the alleged $100 million SML scandal.

Mr. Ablakwa said he is committed to constitutional oversight and transparency.

“Nothing will stop us from pursuing our constitutional mandate of parliamentary oversight. Forward ever, backward never! For God and Country. Ghana First” he added.

Read Ablakwa’s response below:



I have become aware of the GRA statement.



Let me assure the GRA that I do not owe them an apology, and they surely are not going to get one.



The GRA response abysmally fails to discredit the findings of my unimpeachable parliamentary oversight.



Consistent with the revelations I published, the GRA has only confirmed that Ghana is the only country in the world where the President orders a crucial audit into a ginormous scandal and the head of the organisation under audit is concurrently allowed to proceed on leave and assisted to travel out of the country during the said audit — absolutely incredulous!



Under another incorruptible President, this GRA boss would have been fired for daring to leave the jurisdiction during such a high profile national audit into the create, loot and share scheme he collaborated with Ken Ofori-Atta to perpetrate.



The GRA release further states that Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah is on a 6-day leave and will resume work on January 15, 2024. This does not add up. The GRA Commissioner-General left Ghana on January 3, 2024 — a few hours after the January 2, 2024 presidential directive of a KPMG audit. Leaving Ghana on the 3rd of January, 2024 and resuming work on the 15th of January, 2024 which instructively is the entire period of the promised 2-weeks audit cannot be described as a 6-day leave.



These bizarre developments and blatant official untruths are bound to happen when a corrupt government opts for deception and a grand cover-up instead of an honest, transparent and credible investigation into the US$100million SML scandal.



Nothing will stop us from pursuing our constitutional mandate of parliamentary oversight. Forward ever, backward never!



For God and Country.



Ghana First.



