Former President and a Founder of the New Patriotic Party, John Agyekum Kufuor, has disclosed that his political experience was gained through an apprenticeship with the late Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia and the Progress Party.

In a social media interaction on the theme ‘Exclusive Leadership Tips’, the former president stated that his political mentor preached democracy ‘practically in its proper sense’.

“My number one mentor was the late Dr Abrefa Busia, it was him who cut my political teeth far back in 1969. I was a member of his Progress Party, we won and I was made the Deputy Senior Minister under his government,” he said.

Mr Kufuor said he was inspired by Dr Busia’s belief in a cooperation between the private sector and the public sector for accountable governance.

In his presentation, he indicated that the progress the nation had made in the educational and health sectors would help in the overall development of the country.

“We are making quick progress with education, with health delivery for the people, creating employment for our teeming youth which is the majority of the population.

“They must be well informed on the policies, the government of the people, whether its law and order, social services, education, healthcare, economic well-being as well as the private sector because that is where the wealth is generated mainly and employment is created,” he added.

He called all Ghanaians to be involved in developing the nation, adding that pride and confidence in the country are important in bringing Ghana at par with the rest of the world.