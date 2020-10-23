Green Grass Technology has assured that they will work to make sure the Accra Sports Stadium is in good shape despite the pressure.

With the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League scheduled to kick off on November 13, six clubs will use the edifice for their home games.

With many expressing their concern over how the facility will be used, Frank Boahene, who is the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Green Grass Technology, has assured that his outfit is committed to maintain the pitch in good shape.

“We are aware of the pressure that will come on the pitch looking at the matches that will be played but we are committed to make sure we maintain the pitch properly,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“Over 100 games will be played on the pitch so we are developing a plan by raising the grass a bit to maintain the pitch because of the number of games.

“We hope it will not affect the players and the clubs. We are yet to meet the clubs but I have spoken to the Sports Ministry ahead of the football season on how the pitch will be maintained properly,” he added.

Over 100 matches will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Inter Allies, Legon Cities, Accra Lions and Great Olympics will use the facility.

However, investigation done by the Asempa FM Sports Team indicates that the Kaneshie Sports Complex, Legon Stadium and the Tema Stadium have been left to deteriorate.