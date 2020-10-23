President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Friday, October 23, 2020, led a delegation to the state burial of late Most Rev Dr Samuel Asante-Antwi.

From left; Vice President Dr Bawumia, President Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca and Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Ocquaye.

The commemoration service for the former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana was held at the State House.

Others present were the Vice President Dr Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Ocquaye, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Fremah Opare, the New Patriotic Party General Secretary John Boadu as well as mourners from all political divides ad state agencies.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and other renowned men of God

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Madam Joyce Aryee and other renowned men of God, some Council of State members and Presiding Bishops of the Methodist Church were also present.

Church Choir

The military band, which was present, led hundreds of mourners who thronged the State House in singing Hymns and other songs of adoration coupled with performances from the church band.

Some mourners

RELATED STORIES:

Tribute reading

Rev Dr Asante-Antwi, who was also the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Bishops of the Methodist Church

Tributes and goodwill messages poured in for the late man of God leaving many to share fond memories of him.

Military Band