President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Friday, October 23, 2020, led a delegation to the state burial of late Most Rev Dr Samuel Asante-Antwi.
The commemoration service for the former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana was held at the State House.
Others present were the Vice President Dr Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Ocquaye, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Fremah Opare, the New Patriotic Party General Secretary John Boadu as well as mourners from all political divides ad state agencies.
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Madam Joyce Aryee and other renowned men of God, some Council of State members and Presiding Bishops of the Methodist Church were also present.
The military band, which was present, led hundreds of mourners who thronged the State House in singing Hymns and other songs of adoration coupled with performances from the church band.
Rev Dr Asante-Antwi, who was also the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
Tributes and goodwill messages poured in for the late man of God leaving many to share fond memories of him.