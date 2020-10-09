Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has waded into the recent attacks by the Western Togoland separatist group, describing it as a coup d’état.

According to the former president, their actions are against the provisions in the constitution and that there was the need for all political powers to disown the group.

“Ghana has a constitution so when seeking power use the constitution and talk to people to give you the power you need.

“The constitution determines what Ghana is and determines the country’s boundaries. So how can citizens rise up one morning to say they are not part of Ghana and also do not use constitutional means to take power? What they have done is more or less like a coup d’état,” he bemoaned.

His comments come on the back of recent attacks by the separatist group, known as the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Oman FM, he said they must adopt the right means to press home their demands.

“I will plead. Everyone loves to have power but there is a right way to seek power so no one should take the power into his hands.

“No one should aid these people. We should make sure our utterances do not fuel their energy and give backing to their activities because what you say may be deemed as aiding their activities. If we continue to provide good governance in Ghana, Ghana will be the best place in the world to live,” he added.

