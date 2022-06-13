Ghanaian-American comedian, Michael Blackson, on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

This was to familiarise with Mr Kufuor who he described as one of the greatest presidents of Ghana.

Michael Blackson and ex-Prez JA Kufour

Some 22 years ago when Michael was in Ghana for the first time, he was privileged to have witnessed the inauguration of President Kufuor for his first tenure of office.

For his next return, the comedian said it is prudent he meets His Excellency to get his blessings on his mission for Ghana.

Michael Blackson kneeling before ex-Prez JA Kufour

In what was a shocking development, Mr Kufuor recognised Michael and mentioned his background as an American comedian.

The duo had a brief chit-chat in Mr Kufuor’s office before posing for the cameras.

Watch video below: