A total of 50 people, including national chairmanship aspirants, picked forms of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to contest in the party’s impending national elections by the close of nomination yesterday.

The forms were picked for and on behalf of various aspirants gunning for positions as National Chairman, National Vice Chairman, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organiser, National Women’s Organiser, National Youth Organiser, and National Nasara Coordinator.

In all, seven people picked nominations to run for the National Chairperson position, while 10 people picked forms for the National Vice Chairperson positions, and six picked forms to run the General Secretary position.

Applicants for the National Chairperson are Prof. Christopher Amenyaw Akumfi, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Stephen Boateng, Sammy Crabbe, Akwasi Osei Adjei, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo and George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah.

For the National Vice Chairperson positions, the applicants are Edmond Oppong Peprah, Alhaji Masawudu Osman, M.C. Jewels Annan, Rita Asobayire, Michael Omari Wadie, Kwaku Nkansah, Kingston Akomeng Kissi, Danquah Smith, Ishmael Yahuza and Nuworsu Ken-Wuud.

Applicants for the General Secretary position are Justin Kodua Frimpong, Musah Iddrisu Superior, Fredrick Opare Ansah, John Boadu, Charles Bissue, and Ramseyer Agyeman-Prempeh.

Those gunning for the National Organiser are Henry Nana Boakye, Daniel Nii Quartey Titus Glover, Eric Amoako Twum, Bright Essilfie Kumi, Dr Kwame Afriyie, Seth Adu-Adjei, and Nana Owusu Fordjour.

Applicants for the National Women’s Organiser are Kate Gyamfua, Hajia Sawudatu Seed, Ellen Ama Daaku, and Akosua Serwaa Bonsu, while the National Youth Organiser position has Prince Kamal Gumah, Salam Mustapha, Abanga Yakubu Fusani, Michael Osei Boateng, and Karikari Klinsman Mensah.

Those fighting for the National Nasara Coordinator post are Alhaji Muazu Issaka Kunata, Awal Mohammed, Ishmael Haruna, Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo, Abdul-Raman Diallo, Abdul Aziz Hurana Futa, and Haruna Maiza.

A statement issued earlier said the National Officers’ Elections shall be conducted in accordance with the opening and closing of nominations between 8th and 12th June, 2022, filing of nomination papers between 13th and 15th June, 2022, vetting of aspirants between 17th and 20th June, 2022, release of vetting report on June 22, 2022, and hearing of appeals (if any) between 24th and 25th June, 2022 (by National Appeals Committee).

Each prospective candidate paid a non-refundable nomination fee, with National Chairperson applicants paying GH₵20,000; Vice Chairpersons paying GH₵15,000; General Secretary – GH₵10,000; while all other positions paid GH₵8,000.

Special Wings such as the Youth, Women and Nasara applicants paid GH₵6,000.

All the prospective candidates were made to produce their biometric voter ID card issued by the Electoral Commission of Ghana in line with the party’s guidelines,

The party statement said, “A prospective candidate for any of the National Officers position shall be nominated by one (l) member of the party’s National Council and seconded by 20 known and active registered members of the party. All the seconders shall be in good standing.”

The statement continued that three passport-sized photographs shall accompany each nomination form, and that the National Elections Committee shall be responsible for the vetting of all prospective candidates from 17th to 20th June, 2022.

Appeals Committee

The statement further indicated that disqualified or aggrieved aspirants/members of the party may petition the National Appeals Committee for redress from 24th to 25th June, 2022.

It said the National Appeals Committee is constituted by five people and would be chaired by the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, with other members including Rev. S. K. Boafo, Dr. Clifford Braimah, Joyce Opoku Boateng, Kwadwo Afari and Iddi Muhayu-Deen.