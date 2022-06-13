Despite his outspoken nature, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, has managed to keep his family life very private.

However, a video of Mrs Boasiako has popped up online and social media users cannot keep calm.

In the video sighted on Instagram, Chairman Wontumi’s wife, identified as Michelin, was wearing a spotted green and white outfit.

She had a beautiful green YSL bag to complement her outfit as she jams to King Promise’s track Sesa.

Watch the video below: