Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has tasked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to start preparing his hand over notes ahead of the December 7 polls.

According to the MP, President Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians, for which reason they are yearning for the return of former President John Dramani Mahama.

Addressing party supporters after filing his nomination at the EC’s district office on October 8, the MP assured Mr Mahama of 50,000 votes from the Ningo-Prampram constituency in December polls.

“President Akudo-Addo should begin his handing over notes because president Mahama is coming and he is coming back to redeem this country. He is coming to take over this country from shackles of oppression under Akufo-Addo. The rescue mission is on and on December 7 we will deliver that rescue mission,” he advised.

Sam George says with the increased unemployment rate and the abandoning of the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, he is convinced the people of Ningo Prampram will vote against the ruling government.