Radio host Adakabre Frimpong Manso says he accepted to be the running mate of the Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor because of her innovative socialist ideas.

According to him, although Madam Donkor is not highly educated she has a lot of “home sense” which he says has influenced government policy since 2012.

He said many government policies such as the free Senior High School (SHS) policy and the recent increase in the farm gate price for cocoa by 21% were first proposed to Ghanaians by the GFP flagbearer who he insists has been unfairly tagged as a comedian by a section of the public.

“I have known Akua Donkor since 2012 and I have come to have greater belief in her and what she stands for but unfortunately, people seem to think she is like a comedian. But then, Akua Donkor makes a lot of sense when you evaluate what she stands for,” Mr Adakabre said in a media interview.

“In 2012, Akua Donkor has been talking about giving free education to Ghanaians and as it is now, the President of the Republic has given Ghanaians free education. So, Akua Donkor could tell from 2012.

“At the launch of her manifesto, she talked about giving GH¢10,000 per tonne as the price of cocoa, less than 10 days later the current government led by Nana Akufo-Addo gave out GH¢10,000 per tonne of cocoa. So, you can tell that you can think of Akua Donkor as a comedian but she has a lot of home sense. She may not be highly educated but she has a grasp of what the ordinary Ghanaian requires.”

He also disclosed that he has been a registered member of the GFP since February 2020.