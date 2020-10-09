A 36-year-old female pastor, who has quit the work of God to become a stripper, has now resorted to selling x-rated pictures and videos online to make money.

Nikole Mitchell, a mum-of-three, is reported as saying that she had always dreamt of becoming an erotic dancer but she never had the chance to pursue it because she grew up in a strict Christian family.

According to the Mirror.co.uk, she has now come out as bisexual and carved a new career as a stripper, model and erotic dancer and regularly posts semi-clad images on her Instagram page to her 42,000 followers.

Aside that, she also runs an OnlyFans account where people pay to see explicit photos and videos of her.

I started off really timid like just topless photos, but now I’m at the point where I take personal requests and make videos very tailored to people’s specific desires,” Nikole is quoted as saying.

When she got married and became a pastor, her strict baptist family, which view was that a “woman’s place was in the kitchen and looking after her children”, was not too enthused about her move.

Reports say Nikole decided to give up on the work of God to chase desires after she and her now ex-husband, join an evangelist mega church in St. Paul, Minnesota where gender equality was a big deal.

The Mirror reported that she began to question her sexuality in 2016 after she went to an LGBT-oriented theatre performance and she realised she was bisexual and pansexual.

I knew if I revealed my queerness I would lose it all because the church is not welcoming to queer people, she said.

Nikole then left the church for good to live life as she desired. She even made a YouTube video to confess about her decision and sexuality.

She is quoted as saying she is “happier than ever” after relocating to Los Angeles and divorced her husband.

Every person has the right to express themselves in whatever way feels good to them and this is how it feels good to me.

My sexuality is incredibly healing and sacred. And when I give this gift to people, it blesses them, Nikole said.