Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in deep pain after learning about the death of Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Quansah Hayford.

The Mfantseman MP was murdered on October 9, 2020, after he was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road when returning from a campaign trip.

News of his death spread like wildfire and came as a shock to many after he filed his nomination as candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the December 7 general election on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

The Vice President, who is currently on a tour, took to his Facebook page to commiserate with the family of the late MP.

“My utmost condolences to his family, constituents and well-wishers,” he added.

He also called for immediate investigations into the circumstances that led to the MP’s death.

“It is my hope that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book,” Dr Bawumia added.

Below is his Facebook post: