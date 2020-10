The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has described the killing of Ekow Kwansah Hayford, Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP), by armed robbers as a ”gruesome, dastardly act that must not go unpunished.”

The visibly disturbed Minister has, therefore, tasked the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Habiba Twumasi, to quickly get to work and get the attackers to face prosecution.

He said the killing was a blot on the conscience of humanity and wondered how ” someone will look in the eye of a fellow human being and shoot him without any provocation, it is really sad.”

The 49-year-old New Patriotic Party MP for Mfantseman, who was seeking re-election, was killed by armed robbers in the early hours of Friday when he was returning from a campaign trip from the Abeadze Dominase Area in his constituency.

The MP has been largely described as affable and down to earth by those who knew him.

Speaking with the GNA in an interview on Friday morning, Mr Duncan said ”the news of his loss is very devastating.

”As a native of Anomabo, Mr Hayford was my direct MP, but more importantly, he was like a real brother and I shared a lot with him. Besides being a party member and a Minister, I was part of his enterprise,” he said.

It was very painful, he said, that the Region had to wake up to such devastating news, especially when Friday, October 9, was the last day for parliamentary candidates of the various parties to file their nominations.

Mr Duncan, consequently, advised all parliamentary candidates to take their security serious and never travel alone, especially in the night.