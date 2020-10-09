The Electoral Commission (EC) on Friday, October 9, closed the window for the filing of nomination forms for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

A total of 15 presidential aspirants, representing 12 political parties and three independent candidates have filed their nominations to contest in the December 7, polls.

Alfred Kwame Walker, Kofi Koranteng and Marricke Kofi Gane are so far the nominated independent aspirants.

All People’s Congress, National Democratic Congress, Convention People’s Party, Progressive People’s Party, Ghana Union Movement and the ruling New Patriotic Party are among the parties which have submitted aspirants for the presidential race.

Others are Ghana Freedom Party, Great Consolidated Popular Party, National Democratic Party, United Progressive Party, People’s Action Party and United Front Party.

Dr Hilla Limman’s People’s National Convention was expected to submit its nomination forms today.

Despite concerns against the new filing fee, political parties and aspirants have filed their forms and presented them to the office.

The filing fee for presidential candidates was pegged at GH¢100,000.00 while parliamentary aspirants had to pay GH¢10,000.00.