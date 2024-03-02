Marathons, for some time, have been normalised in some African countries.

Ghana alone has recorded a very high number of applicants to the Guinness World Record within the past few months.

Construction Project Manager and painter, Sharon Dede Padi, also known as Padiki is attempting to break the record of the longest painting marathon.

According to her, painting is just a hobby which she has agreed to do, for a hundred and sixty hours.

Speaking to Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, Sharon recounted her experience while applying to break the longest-standing record of the painting marathon.

“I tried to apply for this marathon about a year ago, and the response I had was I couldn’t use something I had already done.

“Then, I had done 1,480 paintings for the Rock City Hotel. I was told in an interview that if I had done all those in 6 weeks, I could be in the Guinness Book of Records.”

“It wasn’t until this December when we realised that someone had broken the record with a hundred hours, did I also tell my daughter to apply for me. It was just a joke,” she said on Hitz FM.

Padiki revealed that the marathon aims to collaborate with ministers to help unlock hidden talents across the country and the world at large.

“I will be collaborating with the Ministry of Education, Tourism, Sports and Gender. Through workshops and painting sessions, we will visit the villages and you will be surprised by the number of artists there that we haven’t heard of.

“We will liaise with schools and institutions to help give platforms to these talented individuals,” she stated.

She further appealed Ghanaians to collectively help her attain the goal by supporting her with love and care throughout her attempt.

“I need a lot of support from Ghanaians. They should not get tired now! Mine is yet to come so please don’t get tired. My attempt is a means of teaching as well as a profession and I need all the support I can get,” she said.

ALSO READ:

2024 elections: Knowing what the NPP has done, I fully support…

I’ll make Central Region the new financial services center – Alan Kyerematen