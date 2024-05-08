The 2nd annual API Mauritius&Indian Ocean Property Forum (www.APIEvents.com)​, which will be held on 13 June 2024 at the InterContinental Hotel&Resort, is situated 15km from both Port Louis and Gand Baie in Mauritius, promises to be a landmark event. The gathering is a testament to Mauritius’s growing status as a destination for real estate investment and corporate expansion.

With its favourable business environment, safety, strategic location, and growing economy, Mauritius is poised to attract increased foreign direct investment and become a major player in the regional business landscape. This one-of-a-kind event covers opportunities for buyers and developers as well as Mauritius’s significant potential as a business hub for Africa and the region.

The forum, a gathering of local and international stakeholders, offers a unique opportunity to connect with key players in the industry. With its well-structured schedule, diverse sessions, and high-profile speakers, the event promises to provide valuable insights and networking opportunities for all.

Murray Anderson-Ogle, GM of marketing and commercial at API Events, says, “The API Mauritius&Indian Ocean Property Forum is easy to attend and comes with plenty of opportunities in residential, hospitality and commercial property, property management, and more. It also coincides with one of the best months to visit this beautiful island nation.” Adding that this year’s theme “ Building the Future – Leading Tomorrow’s Africa provides a unique platform to share insights into the opportunities in Africa’s fastest growing and impactful business hub.”

JLL, a second-time sponsor, is the largest global real estate advisor present in Africa and has been active in Mauritius for more than a decade, advising investors, lenders, developers, occupiers and the public sector on a broad spectrum of asset classes, with the aim of linking global capital and innovation with local platforms and expertise.

Wayne Godwin, Co-CEO of JLL Africa, comments, “The success of the inaugural event in 2023 really highlighted the appetite for Mauritius from the regional and local investor community and 2024 will no doubt build on this success. Mauritius has weathered many of the global headwinds better than other regional economies and the fundamentals are amongst the best in Africa for recovery through 2024. As JLL, we are very proud of the partnership with API and the forum’s ability to raise awareness of the opportunity for investment into Mauritian and African real estate.”

Bloomage is a proud sponsor of the API Mauritius&Indian Ocean Property Forum for the second consecutive year. It is a growth-driven innovative property fund that holds and manages a well-diversified portfolio of prime properties in Mauritius, with assets valued at circa MUR 6 billion spanning across the retail, office, industry and hospitality segments, and land for future development.

Robin Hardin, CEO of Bloomage Property Fund, comments, “Our strong permeating belief in ‘Real Estate with a Heartbeat’ supports our dedication to positively contribute to Mauritius’s economy through the real estate sector. By collaborating with API Mauritius, we reinforce our role as a reliable partner in developing the property market both locally and in the region.”

“Our principle of ‘Real Estate with a Heartbeat’ underscores our dedication to enhancing Mauritius’s economy through the real estate sector. By supporting API Mauritius, we reinforce our role as a reliable partner in developing the property market both locally and in the region.”

As a repeat sponsor of the event Landscope Mauritius are pleased to demonstrate their ongoing support for the Summit, which serves as a valuable platform connecting international and local real estate professionals and leveraging on a wealth of industry expertise and pan-African knowledge.

Sandee Teeroovengadum, Head of Marketing&Communication at Landscope Mauritius, says, “API Mauritius aligns with the organization’s intent of promoting sustainable and cutting-edge real estate development in Mauritius. As a repeat sponsor, we are pleased to demonstrate our ongoing support for the Summit, which serves as a valuable platform connecting international and local real estate professionals and leveraging on a wealth of industry expertise and pan-African knowledge”.

Medine Property, another second-time sponsor, is part of the historic Medine Group in Mauritius, which has been part of the western Mauritius growth story since 1911. Since 2007, Medine Property managed a diverse portfolio of high value, strategically located properties, including retail, offices, education, and hospitality assets.

Joel Bruneau, Managing Director of the Property Department at Medine Group, says API Mauritius offers valuable international exposure and connections with industry leaders and potential buyers. “Medine Property’s support aligns with our goal to create world-class integrated residential and commercial offerings in The West of Mauritius with leisure and educational developments – all part of a carefully considered masterplan – while contributing to Mauritius’ sustainable social and economic progress.”

HTI Consulting is proud to be a second-time sponsor at the Mauritius&Indian Oceans Property Forum. HTI Consulting brings 20 years of experience in the brokerage, asset management, operation selection and management contract negotiation, due diligence, financial and feasibility analysis fields having worked in over 40 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Wayne Troughton, CEO of HTI Consulting, comments “The inaugural API Mauritius held last year provided significant opportunities to engage, network and hear from the leaders in the property and hospitality sector in Mauritius. It brought together all the major players in Mauritius and was invaluable for us and something that we are very proud to support again this year”.

Join the 2nd Mauritius&Indian Oceans Property Forum on 13 June 2024 at InterContinental Hotel&Resort, Mauritius. For more information and to book to attend the API Mauritius&Indian Oceans Property Forum visit https://apo-opa.co/3Wwtgm0

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of API Events.

Distributed by API Events:

API /Mauritius&Indian Oceans Property Forum enquires:

Murray Anderson-Ogle

Murray@apievents.com

+27 71 890 77 39

Website: https://www.APIEvents.com