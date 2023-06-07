If you’ve been texting a girl you like for a little while now, you might be wondering how you can amp up the sexual tension between you two.

Texting her about saucy subjects is a great way to build suspense and get her excited for when you two meet again. In this article, we’ve listed some messages you can use to build sexual tension and leave a girl wanting more, even when you’re not together in person.

You have such a beautiful smile

Start out slowly by telling her something you like about her. If you’re still feeling things out, stick to things about her personality or her facial features. If there’s already been a bit of sexual tension between you two, you might try complimenting her body or her physical features. Flattery goes a long way, and hearing something nice might just get her thinking about you in a different way. Try something like:

“I like how smart (spontaneous, adventurous, intelligent…) you are!”

“I loved your outfit yesterday.”

“That pic you posted of you in a bikini looks amazing.”

2. I had a dream about you last night

Build up a little mystery with this text. Tell her that you had a dream about her, but don’t reveal what, exactly, she was doing. Even if you didn’t have a dream about her, you can still send this message to pretend like you did. Try teasing her with messages like:[2]

“I had a crazy dream about you last night! You will not believe what you were doing.”

“You tired from running through my mind all night? I had a super long dream about you!”

3. Wanna cuddle?

This is a bit more innocent, but it can lead to steamier messages. If you two haven’t quite crossed the intimacy threshold (maybe you aren’t quite sure she’s that into you yet), tell her how chilly you are and that you wish she was there to cuddle. If she’s into it, she might ask something like, “Oh, just cuddling?”[3]

You might also say something like, “Wish you were here to warm me up.”

Or, “I’m gonna go to sleep. I wish we were cuddling right now.”

4. I can’t wait for our date tomorrow

Tell her how excited you are for your next date or hang. This will get her thinking about when she sees you next, and she might even start thinking about what she wants to do with you. You can get specific if you’d like, or you can be a little vague by saying:[4]

“Can’t wait to see your pretty face on Friday.”

“I’m so excited to spend the weekend with you. We’re gonna be worn out by the end of it.”

5. I can’t stop thinking about you

Maybe even mention that thoughts of her have been distracting you. If you’ve already been intimate together, you could even mention a specific scenario that keeps running through your mind. These kinds of messages will probably get her excited, and she might even tell you what she can’t stop thinking about, too. Try something like:[5]

“Couldn’t sleep because I kept thinking about you last night.”

“Can’t stop thinking about our last date. I had so much fun with you.”

“I’m about to get in the shower.”

6. Get her thinking about you in the nude with this simple message. If you have to pause your conversation for a few minutes, let her know that you’re off to take a hot, steamy shower, but you won’t be long. If she likes you, she might reply with an even saucier message, which is your cue to take it to the next level. You might also try something like:[6]

“I’ll be right back, I’m about to get naked (and take a shower).”

“I won’t be gone long! Just gonna go think about you in the shower real quick.”

7. Hey, you up?

Send her this one late at night to see what she’s doing. People tend to get a little more intimate with others after the sun goes down, so it can be a good time to send her a message. Asking her if she’s awake lets her know that you want to talk, even though you should probably both be sleeping right now. You could also say something like:[7]

“Hey cutie, you awake?”

“You dreamin’ about me yet?”

8. What are you wearing?

Her answer might just start a spicy conversation. If it’s late at night or you know she’s in bed, send her a message asking what she has on right now. If she sends you a message back describing it, it probably means she’s into you (especially if it’s something sexy, like lingerie). You might also try:[8]

“Wearing anything sexy right now?”

“What are you wearing under your dress?”

9. I wish you were here right now

You might even talk about what you’d do to her if she was here right now. This is a good message to use after you’ve already teased her a little bit or talked about your next date. You can describe (in detail, if you’d like) how badly you wish she was here right now, and what you’d be willing to do to get her here. Say something like:[9]

“Oh, what I’d do if you were here with me…”

“Really wish you were with me right now. I can’t stop thinking about you.”

10. Now it’s her turn to send you a sexy message. If she likes how the conversation is going, send her a question asking what she wishes she could do to you right now. When she answers, you can respond with positive reinforcement, telling her how much you wish you were doing that right now. You could also try:[10]

“Anything you wish you could do to me right now?”

“How would you feel if I kissed you?”

11. Sprinkle in a few flirtatious emojis.

The right emojis can get her brain spinning and hear heart racing. You don’t need to add an emoji to every message (that can be a little much), but 1 or 2 sprinkled throughout your conversation can really amp up your message. If you send something risque, don’t be afraid to throw in a winky face or a devil face to make your intentions clear.[11]

For instance, you might say, “What would you do if I was there right now?”

Or, “Wish I was there with you right now