Veteran Nigerian actress, Patience Ozokwor, has narrated how she got married at a young age to please her parents, especially her father.

The actress, in an interview on Channels Television, said she got married at a young age after being told by her parents that she could not wait for the person she loved.

The actress described the experience as horrible, adding that, she had to endure because she didn’t want to disappoint her father, who loved her beyond words.

The actress noted that she comes from a polygamous family in which one does not leave their marriage, and from a Christian background in which divorce is not an option.

MORE:

The movie veteran also disclosed how she looked for alternatives to take care of her children after discovering that her husband had a rare terminal disease.

In the interview, she also recounted how her husband, who woke up from coma, was surprised that she was still taking care of him amid the sickness.

Watch the video below: