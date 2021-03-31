The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has withdrawn the licenses and certificates of registration of a fake nurse assistant and midwife.

The two suspects have been identified as Stephany Arthur Baidoo and Abigail Bobin.

A trainee midwife, Esther Abuubey, has also had her name removed from the Council’s register of trainees.

The Council, in a statement, noted the trio were apprehended by officers from the Intelligence and Disciplinary Department of the Council.

This was after it was discovered they impersonated and forged documents to gain admission into Nursing and Midwifery Training Institutions.

Miss Bobin and Miss Abuubey, according to the NMC Registrar, Felix Nyante, used certificates belonging to others to gain admission into the Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Kpembe in the Northern Region.

However, through some intelligence gathered and the assistance of the Principal of the Training College, the two were apprehended.

They were invited to the Council where they admitted in their written statements that they forged documents and used West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result slips belonging to some persons to gain admission.

Miss Baidoo, on the other hand, used someone’s WASSCE certificate and obtained a fake birth certificate to gain admission at the Nyaniba Health College.

But she was apprehended when she presented documents for a change of name and admitted the offence upon an invitation.

Read the statement below: