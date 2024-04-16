Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the set of the Western film Rust in New Mexico in 2021, after a gun held by Hollywood actor, Alec Baldwin fired a live round while he was rehearsing a scene.

He has denied pulling the trigger and has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter. He is expected to go on trial in July.

The film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for the weapons on the set, has been jailed after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Here is a summary of the events so far.

21 October 2021

(Getty Images) Hutchins was a “wonderful mother, first and foremost”, a former colleague told the BBC

Halyna Hutchins dies and director Joel Souza is injured after Alec Baldwin fires a prop gun on a film set for 19th Century western Rust in New Mexico.

Ukrainian-born Hutchins was shot while working as the film’s director of photography. The 42-year-old was flown to hospital by helicopter but died of her injuries. Souza was taken by ambulance from the scene at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

Baldwin, who is also a co-producer of Rust, plays the film’s lead and namesake – an outlaw whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of manslaughter.

The actor, 64, is best known as Jack Donaghy on the NBC sitcom 30 Rock, and for his portrayal of Donald Trump on sketch show Saturday Night Live.

Speaking at the time, he said: “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.” He said he was “fully cooperating with the police investigation”.

23 October 2021

(Reuters) Joel Souza thanked “hundreds of strangers who reached out” at the time of the shooting

In his first statement since the on-set shooting, injured director Souza says he is “gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague” Hutchins.

Hutchins was fatally shot in the chest. Souza, who had been standing behind her, was treated in hospital for a wound to the shoulder, and later discharged.

Court submissions show assistant director David Halls did not know the gun contained live ammunition, and indicated it was unloaded by shouting “cold gun!”

24 October 2021

Getty Images

A vigil takes place in New Mexico to mourn Hutchins, with industry professionals among those lighting candles in her memory.

25 October 2021

Legal documents reveal Alec Baldwin was drawing a revolver across his body and pointing it at a camera during the on-set rehearsal when the gun fired.

26 October 2021

(Reuters) The shooting occurred on the film set of the western Rust

It is revealed Rust’s assistant director, David Halls, had been sacked from a previous production, war drama Freedom’s Path, over gun safety violations in 2019.

A statement from the producers of that film told news agency AFP that Halls was dismissed after a crew member “incurred a minor and temporary injury when a gun was unexpectedly discharged”.

Halls could not be reached for comment. There is no suggestion that he was at fault for the Rust incident.

28 October 2021

(Getty Images) Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said police had recovered evidence, including 500 rounds of ammunition

Criminal charges may still be filed over the shooting on the set of Rust, police say, a week after the tragedy.

Investigators said a “lead projectile” had been removed from director Souza’s shoulder, and that it appeared to be a live round.

Sante Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said police had recovered 600 pieces of evidence so far – including three firearms and 500 rounds of ammunition.

31 October 2021

(Getty Images) Alec Baldwin described the team on the set of Rust as a “well-oiled crew”

Baldwin speaks publicly for the first time since the shooting, calling Hutchins “my friend”.

“The day I arrived in Santa Fe and started shooting I took her [Hutchins] to dinner with Joel,” he said. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened.”

He said police had ordered him not to discuss the ongoing investigation, but described the accident as a “one-in-a-trillion episode”.

He tells reporters he would be in favour of limiting the future use of firearms on film productions to protect people’s safety.

17 November 2021

(Getty Images) Mamie Mitchell (left) and her lawyer, Gloria Allred, spoke to the media

A legal action against Alec Baldwin alleges that the film script did not require him to fire a gun when he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell – who called police after the shooting on the New Mexico film set – filed the case.

Her lawyer, Gloria Allred, accused the actor of “playing Russian roulette” when he fired the gun without checking it first.

1 December 2021

Police obtain a further warrant to search the premises of an arms supplier.

An affidavit – a written statement of evidence – with the warrant says police were told ammunition for the film had come from several sources, including PDQ Arm & Prop.

The affidavit said the ammunition supplier’s owner, Seth Kenney, had told investigators the live round may have been from some “reloaded ammunition”.

He said the ammunition he supplied for the film consisted of dummy rounds and blanks, according to the affidavit.

3 December 2021

(Getty Images) Lead actor Baldwin described the shooting as a “one-in-a-trillion event”

Baldwin admits his acting career may be over, telling George Stephanopoulos of ABC News: “It could be”, adding that he did not care.

He also says he “didn’t pull the trigger” of the gun during the incident, and adds: “Someone put a live bullet in a gun. I know it’s not me.”

Baldwin said that, while he didn’t feel guilty, the incident had left him emotionally scarred.

According to court records, Halls was given the gun by Gutierrez-Reed. Her lawyers have said she did not know where “the live rounds came from”. That question lies at the centre of the police investigation.

17 December 2021

Police obtain a search warrant for Baldwin’s phone, issued by a Sante Fe court. The warrant claims “there may be evidence on the phone” that could be “material and relevant to this investigation”.

Investigators move to confiscate Baldwin’s iPhone to look at text messages, emails, web browser history and other information.

9 January 2022

(Getty Images) Investigators, led by District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, believe Baldwin’s phone may contain evidence relevant to their investigation

Despite obtaining a search warrant more than three weeks earlier, in December, officials say they have been unable to obtain Baldwin’s phone.

The actor hits back at suggestions he is not complying with the investigation.

In a long video message posted to his Instagram page, the actor says “any suggestion” he had been deliberately evasive with investigators was a “lie”.

“They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you,” Mr Baldwin said. “That is a process that takes time. But of course, we are going to comply 1000% with all that.”

13 January 2022

Gutierrez-Reed sues the prop supplier, alleging his company distributed “a mix of dummy and live ammunition” on set.

She filed her legal claim in New Mexico state court, and is seeking unspecified damages from Seth Kenney and PDQ Arm and Prop LLC. Kenney has not yet commented.

Her claim states: “The ammunition was misrepresented as only dummy ammunition when it contained both dummy and live ammunition.”

But in December, Kenney had told Good Morning America: “It’s not possible that they [the live rounds] came from PDQ or myself personally.”

Court documents state Gutierrez-Reed said police discovered seven bullets suspected of being live after the shooting, according to AFP news agency.

The documents said the bullets were distributed among a box of cartridges with other ammunition and cartridge belts, intended for the actors to use as accessories.

15 January 2022

Baldwin turns over his mobile phone to police investigating the fatal shooting.

15 February 2022

(Getty Images) Halyna Hutchins in 2019

Hutchins’ family brings a lawsuit against Baldwin, assistant director Halls, armourer Gutierrez-Reed and prop master Sarah Zachry.

It alleges Baldwin “recklessly shot and killed” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October 2021.

Lawyers for the Hutchins’ family say she would still be alive if crew members had not cut corners.

The case was filed in the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico on behalf of the cinematographer’s husband, Matthew, and son Andros, and seeks unspecified damages.

24 February 2022

Hutchins’ husband says it is “absurd” that Baldwin is not taking responsibility for her death.

Matthew Hutchins tells NBC’s Today: “I was angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way, and then to not accept responsibility after having just described killing her.”

20 April 2022

(Reuters) A photo of Halyna Hutchins at a vigil following her death in October

The producers of Rust are fined and strongly criticised by authorities for failing to follow safety guidelines.

The makers of the film showed “plain indifference to recognised hazards associated with the use of firearms on set”, according to the New Mexico Environment Department.

The agency issues the maximum $136,793 (£105,000) fine to Rust Movie Productions.

26 April 2022

Santa Fe Sheriff’s OfficeIn new footage, Baldwin is seen rehearsing with a gun on set moments before Halyna Hutchins’ fatal injury

Police release footage from the set of Rust, including of the aftermath of the fatal shooting.

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza also releases crime scene photos and witness interviews with people including Baldwin.

11 May 2022

(Getty Images) Alec Baldwin said he said he did not pull the trigger but the revolver fired after he cocked it

The producers of Rust dispute an official report saying they were indifferent to gun safety before the on-set shooting tragedy.

Rust Movie Productions says it “enforced all applicable safety protocols”.

In legal documents filed to contest the official findings, the firm also said it “did not ‘wilfully’ violate any safety protocol”.

5 October 2022

Baldwin reaches a settlement with Hutchins’ family.

Filming of Rust will continue in January 2023, with her widower Matthew on board as the movie’s executive producer.

All parties believe Hutchins’ death was an accident, her husband said.

The exact terms of the settlement, which is subject to court approval, are not disclosed.

Heather Brewer, spokesperson for the office of the first judicial district attorney for New Mexico, said the proposed settlement “will have no impact on District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis’ ongoing investigation, or her ultimate decision whether to file criminal charges in the case”.

19 January 2023

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will each will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting of Halyna Hutchins, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announces.

Lawyers for both say they intend to fight the charges in court.

Both face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 (£4,040) fine if convicted. They will be tried by a jury, prosecutors say.

Assistant director David Halls entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanour charge of the negligent use of a deadly weapon, prosecutors said. He will spend six months serving probation.

31 January 2023

(Getty Images0 Baldwin is photographed in New York in January

Baldwin was on the phone during firearms training for Rust, prosecutors say, as they charge him with involuntary manslaughter.

Santa Fe’s District Attorney’s Office accuses the actor of “many instances of extremely reckless acts”.

“If Mr Baldwin had performed mandatory safety checks with armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and not pointed the gun at Hutchins, the “tragedy would not have occurred”, wrote Robert Shilling. He is a special investigator for the district attorney’s office, and wrote this in a statement of probable cause filed with the manslaughter charges.

Baldwin has previously denied responsibility for the shooting and a representative declined to comment to the BBC.

A lawyer for Gutierrez-Reed says she “will fight these charges” and blamed Halls for not letting her know that a real gun was to be used in the moment when the fatal shooting occurred.

9 February 2023

(Getty Images) Gloria Allred is representing Hutchins’ family

Hutchins’ family files a new civil suit against Alec Baldwin and producers involved in Rust.

Their lawyer, Gloria Allred, says they were “devastated by the shocking killing” and “feel strongly that anyone who is responsible for her loss must be held accountable”.

The case alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, and is being brought in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Hutchins’ mother, father and sister, who are living in Ukraine.

15 February 2023

Getty Images

Filming on Rust is to resume this spring, according to US reports, with Baldwin remaining in the starring role. It is shifting location to Montana.

A mix of new and old crew members will work on the film, with Bianca Cline taking over as cinematographer.

Meanwhile, Hutchins’ widower Matthew has also approved a documentary about his late wife, producers said.

The documentary, made “at [executive producer, Mr] Hutchins’ behest, and with his blessing and support” will explore Ms Hutchins’ life and “final work, including the completion of the film”, a statement said.

Rust Movie productions, which Baldwin is part of, have said that the scene which was being rehearsed when Ms Hutchins was shot has now been rewritten, and that the “any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition” had been barred from the set.

20 February 2023

Prosecutors in New Mexico drop firearm enhancement charges against Baldwin, in a move which reduces possible prison time for the actor, as the charges carry a mandatory five-year prison sentence.

He still faces up to 18 months in prison under involuntary manslaughter charges.

Heather Brewer, Santa Fe county district attorney spokesperson, said the prosecution dropped the firearm enhancement charge to “avoid further litigious distractions by Mr Baldwin and his attorneys”.

According to CBS News, the BBC’s US partner, prosecutors also dropped the firearm enhancement charge for Gutierrez-Reed.

Lawyers for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed had been arguing against the firearm enhancement charge, saying prosecutors were applying a version of the law passed after the October 2021 shooting accident.

23 February 2023

Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

He entered his plea online and also waived his right to an upcoming virtual court hearing.

Gutierrez-Reed is also accused of involuntary manslaughter; prosecutors say she failed to ensure that dummy bullets were loaded into the gun that killed Hutchins.

20 April 2023

(Reuters) Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (right)

Criminal charges are dropped against Alec Baldwin over the fatal on-set shooting.

A statement, released by New Mexico special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, said that “over the last few days… new facts were revealed” in the case, requiring further investigation.

“This decision does not absolve Mr Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled,” the statement continued, adding: “Our follow-up investigation will remain active and ongoing.”

A lawyer for Mr Baldwin praised the move by prosecutors, saying: “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

The film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is still facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter, and there will be a preliminary hearing on 3 May.

On the same day, filming and principal photography for Rust resumed in Montana.

21 April 2023

The family of Halyna Hutchins said they will sue Alec Baldwin despite his criminal charges being dropped.

A lawyer for Ms Hutchins’ parents and sister said that the actor “cannot escape responsibility” for her death.

Mr Baldwin had already reached a deal with her widower and 10-year-old son.

1 June 2023

A judge approved a settlement agreement for the family of Halyna Hutchins.

Lawyers representing Ms Hutchins’ husband Matthew and their son Andros sued Baldwin and the film’s other producers for wrongful death in 2022.

An undisclosed settlement was agreed later the same year.

On Thursday, US judge Bryan Biedscheid approved that agreement, which will see youngster Andros receive “periodic payments” when he reaches the ages of 18 and 22.

The order stated that the settlement was “fair, appropriate, and in the best interests of Andros Hutchins, a minor, protected person”.

Matthew Hutchins, as part of the settlement, will also become an executive producer on Rust – the western film which recently resumed filming in Montana.

(Reuters) The fatal incident happened in Bonanaza Creek Ranch, New Mexico

14 June 2023

A weapons supervisor on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust was likely hungover on the day a cinematographer was fatally shot, prosecutors alleged.

They accused Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana in the evenings during filming.

In response, her lawyer said prosecutors had mishandled the case and resorted to “character assassination”.

9 August 2023

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer and weapons supervisor on Rust pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering charges.

Prosecutors say Ms Gutierrez-Reed acted recklessly when loading the gun.

They said she failed to ensure that dummy bullets were loaded into the weapon that killed Ms Hutchins, and that the armourer handed the gun to Baldwin, having not checked that all the bullets were dummies.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed denies this.

15 August 2023

A new report appeared to cast doubt over Mr Baldwin’s accounts of events.

He repeatedly denied pulling the trigger of the prop gun which went off, killing Ms Hutchins.

But weapons experts said the trigger would have “had to be pulled”.

19 January 2024

A grand jury in New Mexico charged Alec Baldwin with a fresh count of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting.

Local prosecutors shared “additional facts” from forensic tests on the weapon used in the shooting.

The actor’s lawyers told the BBC: “We look forward to our day in court.”

1 February 2024

Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

He has maintained he did not pull the trigger of the Colt .45 pistol and only drew back its hammer.

20 February 2024

Ms Gutierrez-Reed went on trial, pleading not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

6 March 2024

Ms Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter but not guilty of evidence tampering.

In closing arguments, prosecutors told jurors that she had failed to ensure the weapon was only loaded with dummy rounds – fake bullets used to look and sound like real ones.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed did not testify, but her lawyer said prosecutors had failed to prove his client was the sole person responsible for the fatal shooting.

15 April 2024

Ms Gutierrez-Reed was given the maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.

Before being sentenced, she tearfully addressed the court, saying that her heart ached for the Hutchins family and friends. “The jury found me guilty; that does not make me a monster. That makes me human,” she said.

But the judge told her: “You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon. But for you, Ms Hutchins would be alive.”