It was her dream to be a high-standard academic, but a part of her being that was immersed in the metaphysical world inhibited her.

Prophetess Faustina Adwoa Tewiah of the Power of God Ministry had a normal upbringing – like most children, she was enrolled in Junior High School and even elevated to the senior level.

But when she discovered her abilities to see what the ordinary twin eyes of human could not, she knew she would have a hard time focusing in the classroom.

In her case, she unlocked her ‘third eye’ at an early age and because she was deficient in maturity, she made certain spiritual utterances that led her into trouble.

“I could not go to school because I had visions and prophecies while I was in school. In classrooms, I see visions. When something goes wrong in the school, it is revealed to me before investigations even start.”

She went on to say that “on one particular incident I saw a vision that a man was planning on laying a curse on one of my colleagues due to his missing fowl. I knew the accused was innocent so right on the assembly ground, I pointed at the real thief and she confessed.”

As flimsy as the incident was, Prophetess Tewiah said her colleagues and school authorities saw her in a different light, a situation she said forced her to drop out.

Aside her premature withdrawal, Prophetess Tewiah said her spiritual calling has also hindered her love life and business.

It is impossible to serve two masters, as the Bible says, and she was demanded to be a bride of Christ and have no encounter with a son of man.

Businesswise, the Prophetess said it was a requirement to be a full-time minister of the gospel, but she defied that demand and set up a business.

In an interview on Adom TV’s The Journey she said her business collapsed woefully and her situation derailed so bad that she had only one clothe to wear.

It was at that time she took her spiritual calling seriously, and she has set up a church accordingly.

