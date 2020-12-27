Dr John Tampuori, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH), says the facility has deployed a computerised digital system to quicken the pace of healthcare delivery.

He said relevant stakeholders were trained and trials began in November, this year, adding that the paperless system would be perfected by the first quarter of 2021.

He said the Ministry of Health had facilitated the implementation of the digital system by donating 100 pieces of desktop computers, 50 chrome book laptops, 50 tablets and an HP server, including the installation of a 50 Wifi access point to drive this course.

Dr Tampuori said this during a 2020 Thanksgiving service, Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols of Management and Staff of the HTH, saying the “Lord has been good to us and how far he has brought us.”

He said the facility was targeting increase investment in IT and infrastructural development, including staff accommodation for enhanced patient care.

“The Hospital is poised to achieve more for the numerous clients, staff and society at large.”

“As we enter into 2021, we must remember that as a Hospital, we can only achieve our corporate objectives by being disciplined and customer-centred in healthcare delivery.”

“We hope the year 2021 will witness even greater improvement in the operations of the hospital with your continuous support.”

Dr Felix Kwaku Anyah Anyah, in a speech, read on his behalf, urged staff to reflect on their performance as a health worker, the service and clients as well as loved ones.

“Let us remain diligent in the discharge of duties and work towards a better and promising future.”

He urged staff to take industrial action as the last resort in resolving disputes in order not to endanger the lives of clients.

Reverend Father Samuel Bobodu, Chaplain of the HTH, urged the staff to care for one another as Christ’s birth depicted.

He entreated staff to use Christmas to reconcile with mankind, Jesus the Christ, clients and the environment.

Deputy Director of Prisons, Rev Andrew Dzokoto, Volta Regional Prisons Commander, prayed for the peace of the country and asked God to heal the land and shower prosperity on the country.