Radio and television goddess, Doreen Avio, is billed to co-host the 16th edition of ‘Ghana Party in the Park’ UK slated for July 24, 2021.

Doreen Avio adds to the list of female personalities who have graced the stage of this prestigious international event as emcees, including actress Ama K. Aberese.

Though she is not new to emceeing events, she sees doing it on the international stage as a challenge to triumph, save to say she is happy and ready for any challenge.

“I am honoured to be on this platform, and I’m ready to thrill patrons,” she said.

She has won several awards, including the Female on Air Personality at the Moreklue All Youth African Awards, Best Achiever in Media (Radio), Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards, Best TV Presenter at an event held in London in the United Kingdom, Best TV Presenter Nollywood Entertainment and Leadership Awards.

She is the co-host for Hitz FM’s late afternoon show ‘Cruise Control’ and ‘Let’s Talk Entertainment’ on Joy News.

She has hosted big events in the capital, including the MTN music festival, Heroes Concert, Women Connect Conference, Ghana Party in the Park lunch in Accra and a host of others.

The much-patronised annual event will take place at Trent Park in the United Kingdom.

Artistes on the bill include Mr Drew, S3fa, Amerado, Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, Kweku Flick, Kwabena Kwabena, Malcum Nuna, D Black, among others, with Rapper Sarkodie as the Creative Director for this year’s event.

The festival, which started in 2005 and hosted by Akwaaba Group, attracts over 8,000 people from around the UK, Ghana, Holland, Germany, France, Canada and the US, making it one of the biggest Ghanaian events outside of the West African country.

The ultimate goal of the festival is to present music, food, arts and true Ghanaian entertainment.

She will join other hosts like Ham K, Actress Ama K Abebrese and Mz Dru.