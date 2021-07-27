Things turned out differently after United Kingdom (UK) rapper, Stormzy, met sensational ‘Kumerican’ rapper, Yaw Tog, in the UK.

Earlier, the young rapper trended for days on social media after he said his Sore remix with Stormzy made the UK rapper more famous in Ghana.

Some industry players such as Sammy Forson, Mr Logic among others descended on the young rapper for “going beyond his limits” but it seems Stormzy doesn’t see anything wrong with Yaw Tog’s earlier assertion.

Indeed, he couldn’t stop hugging Yaw Tog after he met him during the Ghana Party in the Park 2021, an annual outdoor festival held in London for the Ghanaian Community in the diaspora.

RELATED:

Watch the video below:

Yaw Tog x Stormzy

Uk ❤️❤️📌📌📌📌📌💡😊 pic.twitter.com/lVJ0XUCK1C — #GenerationalThinker #Blogger (@KobbyKyei_) July 26, 2021

Check out reactions on social media: