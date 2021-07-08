Rapper Yaw Tog has been under fire after he said he made United Kingdom (UK) music star Stormzy popular after their Sore collaboration.

The assertion angered most people who in turn asked the young rapper to apologise.

Meanwhile, other celebrities such as Joy B, Reggie Rockstone, Fameye, Nana Ama McBrown, and Kofi Jamar among others believe otherwise.

According to them, Yaw Tog said nothing wrong because the reply he gave to the question that was posed to him was apt.

Others such as Sammy Forson, however, believe Yaw Tog’s statement encourages selfish behaviours in the country among musicians but some celebrities took to Instagram and other social media platforms to laud the Kumerican rapper regardless.

