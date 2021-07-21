One person sustained injury from a gunshot during a shoot-out with Police from Asesewa District Command in the Eastern Region.

The gang of four suspects, some already on Police wanted list, followed one of their members to attend his sister’s funeral at Sekesua in Upper Manya Krobo District on Saturday.

“The gang members, who were heavily drunk and misbehaving at the funeral, suddenly started shooting sporadically and dangerously into the air at the funeral which caused the mourners to run helter-Skelter from the funeral grounds,” one of the mourners told Kasapa FM.

According to DSP John Yeboah, Asesewa District Police Commander, upon receipt of distress calls from mourners, he quickly dispatched men to the scene but the suspects fled in a Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number GG 1226-16 when they saw the Police arriving at the scene.

At the Otrokper police check-point, suspects were signaled to stop but they rather opened fire and fled into a nearby bush abandoning their car. Police returned fire which resulted in the injury of one of the suspects.

The youth of Akatekpor, a neighbouring community, helped the Police to arrest the suspects but one managed to escape but was later arrested at his hideout at Somanya.

The suspects are Enoch Donkor, 22, John Ashley,22, Adema Eugene,35 and Kwaku Asare, 22.

The suspect, who got injured, was treated at Asesewa Government Hospital and discharged the same day.

Kasapa News has gathered that a bench warrant had been issued on one of the suspects for jumping bail in a robbery case while another was placed on a wanted list by Somanya Police for robbery and stealing of firearm.

The suspects are being prepared to be put before court.

The recent incident comes on the back of calls by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper Manya, Bismark Tetteh Nyarko, to the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, to repost police officers to Sekesua community after years of withdrawal over poor infrastructure.

The MP said he is committed to renovate the police station, therefore, Policemen should be posted to the area to help improve security.