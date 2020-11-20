Radio host and veteran disc jockey, Andy Dosty, has been adjudged ‘Media Man of the Year’ at the 2020 National Communications Awards (NCA).

The Hitz FM morning show host beat competition from Citi FM’s Bernard Koku Avle and Captain Smart of Angel FM to grab the award.

Andy Dosty is also the host of the weekly ‘Adom Chart Show’ on Adom FM.

National Communications Awards honours and celebrates media personalities who have excelled in a given year under review.

The second edition of the event happened at the Africa Trade House in Accra.

Other winners at the event include Israel Laryea, Gifty Anti, Portia Gabor, Kabutey My MC, Berla Mundi, Afia Amankwah Tamakloe and many others.