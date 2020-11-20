With barely three weeks to the December 7, 2020 election, parties are trying to intensify their campaign and adopt diverse means to accumulate enough votes.

Supporters of various parties are also doing everything in their power to help their leaders win. Unfortunately, a video going viral shows a man who died while fixing a party flag on a light pole.

The unfortunate incident happened at Labone, Kweku Baako Street in Accra.

According to reports, the unidentified man, believed to be in his 30s, was trying to fix a party flag on the light pole.

Per the commentary in the video, the flag was that of the New Patriotic Party. But one could see the National Democratic Congress’ flag also hanging on the electric pole.

Therefore, it is not certain the particular party’s flag he was trying to fix there. He was electrocuted in the process of fixing and died instantly.

According to a witness, she could clearly see the man had no knowledge about what he was doing.