A grieving bride-to-be, whose fiancé died in a horror crash on their wedding day, wore her wedding dress to say goodbye “one last time” before his funeral.

Myles ‘Miley’ Harty, 20, died in a single-vehicle crash just hours before he was to wed his sweetheart Kate Quilligan.

Mr Harty, from Askeaton in Limerick, died instantly when the car in which he was a front seat passenger hit a pole around 1:00am at Cragmore, the Irish Mirror reports.

A teenager, believed to be driving the car, was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

He has since been released without charge.

A third man, who was a back seat passenger in the car, a silver Skoda hatchback, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick with “non life-threatening” injuries.

On Tuesday, Mr Harty’s heartbroken fiancée, who is from Thomasgate in Limerick, her family and loved ones buried him after a funeral service at St Mary’s Church, Askeaton.

She had vowed in a social media post that they were husband and wife.

Footage showed a grieving Kate, flanked by her parents, wearing her wedding dress, wedding attire and holding her wedding bouquet outside a house with a photo of Myles behind her.

Her dad said to the camera: “Myles this is all Kate wanted her whole life, Miley Harty. She got dressed and she is going into you one last time.”

He then says: “Miley, I will never forget you, you are the boss,” as he leans to kiss Kate.

Heartbroken Kate said it was “the hardest day of my life”.

She paid tribute to her “brownie” and wrote: “Hardest day of my life today, but I know you’re with me every step of the way. I just really hope you know what I thought of you.”

Meanwhile, parish priest, Fr Sean O’Longhaigh, warned young men of the “danger” and “risks” associated with driving, adding that cars are a “lethal weapon”.

Speaking about road safety in a general sense, he told mourners: “I want to make an appeal to our young people, because accidents are avoidable; car is a wonderful gift, a great amenity, but they are also a lethal weapon.

“And so, the plea, that I’m sure many of us here would make, is to be aware of the danger to yourself and others when you drive a car — you are all too important to us to lose you.”

Gardai investigating the fatal crash has appealed for witnesses and any dash-cam footage from vehicles on the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale road.