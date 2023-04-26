A former Foreign Affairs minister has been recognised by the Ethiopian government for her contribution in brokering peace between the federal government and rebels in the Tigray Region.

At an event to honor peace brokers, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed presented Ms. Tetteh with a certificate and a plaque.

She currently holds the position of UN Secretary General’s Special Representative of the Secretary-General Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa.

Ms. Tetteh expressed her gratitude for the recognition and praised the actions of the Federal Government and key political stakeholders for their engagement and efforts to promote peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia.

She also acknowledged the work of her colleagues in the UN family, stating that the peace process was not an individual effort.

Other notable figures who received the award included the AU Commission chief, Moussa Faki Mahamat, diplomats, and members of the negotiation teams from both sides.

The Ethiopian civil war, which began in 2020, was resolved through an African Union-led peace process that took place in Pretoria, South Africa, and subsequent meetings held in Kenya.

These led to face-to-face negotiations between the government and the new interim administration for the Tigray Region.