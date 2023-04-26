A National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate aspirant, Vera Hayibor, is optimistic about toppling Railways Minster, John Peter Amewu, off the Hohoe parliamentary seat in 2024.

She believes her commitment to building human capacity and promoting economic growth in the constituency would convince the delegates and subsequently the electorate to elect her as the next Hohoe Member of Parliament (MP).

“I read a textbook, ‘The tsetse fly and elephant’. It was just that small tsetse fly that killed the elephant. [The Tsetsefly] entered the nose, he was unassuming, and by the time we realised the elephant had fallen.

“I am that tsetse fly and I am making a promise to the Hohoe members that we are taking back the seat from the NPP”, said Miss Hayibor, who is in her early thirties.

She said becoming an MP would enable her to expand her initiatives to transform more lives in Hohoe.

Miss Hayibor who is a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Glasgow in Scotland outlined skills training in antiseptic, powdered and liquid soap production for constituents as a module to create wealth, as part of her all-inclusive transformation agenda.

She said she had sponsored 10 females to train as fashion designers and beauticians, which forms the first phase of her apprenticeship Programme to benefit 42 constituents.

Miss Hayibor said an agribusiness Programme she is implementing saw Syecom train farmers in the constituency in agronomics, best farm practices/management, credit facilities, and financial products for farmers.

Others included value addition, processing and marketing of produce, and community-based challenges confronting farmers in the Constituency.

She exhibited her lobbying prowess by appealing to MTN to install boasters in the Fodome Traditional Area to enhance its network connectivity.

“They MTN actually testified that it was an area they were already looking at, but with my lobbying skills, we managed to get the field officers to Fodome and as we speak they have boosted the network. We will have a simulation exercise afterwards they will raise a mast for the people of Fodome,” she said.

She also mentioned her zeal to ensure better living conditions for the aged by providing them livelihood support among others.

She promised to make available resources, “local and foreign opportunities” and engage in a twin-city program with Glasgow “to make Hohoe a small Glassgow where I am schooling.”

Miss Hayibor assured of working to win back the electorate who fell out of love with the NDC to increase the opposition party’s electoral fortunes in the 2024 general election.

She, therefore, entreated delegates to pick her over her five contenders, since, she stands a better chance to win the parliamentary seat from the New Patriotic Party.