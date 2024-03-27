Ghanaian musician, Gyakie has taken a trip down memory lane, by sharing a nostalgic photo from her primary school days at Mizpah International School.

In her Instagram post, Gyakie revealed that, the picture was taken during her time in Class 3 at Mizpah.

In her Instagram Story, Gyakie reminisced about the day the photo was taken, recalling her excitement at receiving an award in school.

She fondly remembered her mother’s anticipation leading up to the event, which she believed was an annual Awards Giving Day at Mizpah School.

Explaining her subdued expression in the photo, Gyakie revealed that despite the significance of the occasion, all she could think about was playing with her friends.

In the snapshot, Gyakie’s mother, Mrs. Miriam Acheampong, wife of the renowned Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong, could be seen beaming with pride as she held her daughter’s hand to receive the award.

Gyakie humorously confessed that she appeared “unbothered” in the photo because her primary concern was to quickly hand over the award to her mom before heading off to play in the sand with her friends.

The post sparked a wave of nostalgia among Gyakie’s former classmates, with many reminiscing about the memorable day.

Some even shared anecdotes about their school days with Gyakie, while others couldn’t help but comment on Mrs. Acheampong’s unique choice of footwear in the snapshot.

