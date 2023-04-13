The Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) has urged all members to adjust prices following the fall in inflation.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday announced the March inflation at 45 percent from the previous month’s 52.8 percent.

The directive according to GUTA is to reflect the positive changing trends in the country.

A statement signed by the President, Dr Joseph Obeng said the union is appreciative of the efforts government and the Bank of Ghana towards reducing the cost of doing business.

“Indeed, we are very appreciative of the government’s efforts, and hope that it will bring relief to businesses and lead to the economic transformation we all cherish and desire as a nation,” the statement lauded.

Meanwhile, the statement has urged government to continue the efforts, and take advantage of the reduction of the exchange rate to further reduce inflation and cost of doing business in the country.

Below is the full statement: