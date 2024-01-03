The Ministry of Interior, on behalf of the government, has officially declared Monday, January 8, 2024, as a public holiday in celebration of “Constitution Day.”

Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, made the declaration through a statement, emphasizing the significance of the day.

Mr Dery highlighted that Sunday, January 7, 2024, is Constitution Day, recognized as a Statutory Public Holiday.

However, considering that the date falls on a Sunday, the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency, has utilized Executive Instrument (E.I) powers, as outlined in Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601).

Consequently, Monday, January 8, 2024, has been officially declared an additional Public Holiday.

The statement urged the public to observe this day as a public holiday nationwide.

