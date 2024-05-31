The reconstruction of the 22 km Adentan-Dodowa road into a 2-lane dual-carriageway is expected to be completed by November 2024.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, announced this when he inspected the progress of work on Thursday.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said he recognises the challenges commuters and drivers who ply the road are faced with due to the poor state of the road.

“So we had issues with the contracts and since I’ve been here, I’ve had discussions with my officials and we are going to terminate that contract, we’ll repackage it and the project and give it to our new contractor. But I can assure you that we are going to go through the necessary process to ensure that contractors come to the site as soon as possible,” he noted.

The Minister who doubles as Bantama Member of Parliament was however confident the contractor will meet the deadline given the progress made since work began seven weeks ago.

“They started seven weeks ago and already they’ve done seven kilometres, doing massive excavation works and drainage facilities and I’m very encouraged by the work that they’ve done and I’m very confident that they’ll be able to stick within the schedule and by November, the Motorist will start experiencing the benefits,” he stated.

The Adentan-Dodowa road dualisation project is a significant milestone to improve transportation efficiency and boost socioeconomic development.

Interchanges and flyovers are expected to be positioned on portions of the road

ALSO READ: