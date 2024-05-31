The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq.) is on a week tour of installations of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the five northern regions.

As a first point of call, the CGI visited the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi in the Northern Region, where he met with the Council of Elders in the absence of the King of Dagbon, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Ndan Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II due to an emergency at the time of arrival.

During the visit, the CGI expressed gratitude for the warm reception and sought the blessings of the Elders.

He also mentioned that it has been his practice to periodically check up on his Officers across the country to understand their challenges and boost their morale.

Mr Takyi emphasized the importance of seeking the guidance of the traditional Overlord of the land.

The tour of the five northern Regions includes Upper East and West, Savannah, North, and North East.

During his visit to the northern Regions, the CGI will participate in the commissioning of a renovated Border at Namoo in the Upper East Region.

The CGI has so far visited the North East and Northern Regional Command Headquarters and the Yendi Sector Command on the first and second days of his tour.

The CGI’s first point of call was to the Northern Regional Command, where he held a durbar with Officers and men and admonished them to hold high the flag of Ghana and show a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He assured them of Management’s resolve to provide the necessary logistics and welfare needs to improve on their working conditions.

He was accompanied by the Northern Regional Commander of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Deputy Commissioner of Immigration, Dr Prosper P. D. Asima, the Sector Commander of Yendi, Chief Superintendent of Immigration, Mr Williams M. Korley and other Officers from the National Headquarters and the Command.

In a related development, the Comptroller-General of Immigration also visited the Regent of Mion, Alhassan Abdulai to commiserate with him on the loss of his father, Mohammad Abdulai, and congratulated him on his enskinment as the new Paramount Chief.

He also thanked him for the support given to GIS Officers in his jurisdiction and assured him of maintaining the healthy relationship he had with the Paramount Chief’s father.

ALSO READ: