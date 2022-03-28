The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the government of China to assist with government’s project to dualise the Adentan-Dodowa road in Accra.

Interacting with H.E. Lu Kun, the newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Ghana during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of 100 km of inner-city roads under the Sinohydro project in Kumasi, the Vice President noted that he is optimistic the project will see the light of day once the China government intervenes.

He said: “You know that there is one project which I have been calling you [the Chinese Ambassador] virtually every day about. That is in Greater Accra because the people of Greater Accra have been disturbing me about it, which is the Adentan-Dodowa dualisation.”

“I am hoping that with your help, we will get that project started for the people between Adentan and Dodowa,” he said.

The Adentan-Dodowa road is one of 10 slots approved under the Chinese-sponsored arrangement, $2 Sinohydro billion deal, which was scheduled to begin in 2019.

Three years down the line, the road remains undone, in a complete state of disrepair, with traffic congestion worsening by the day.

A report by JoyNews’ Evans Mensah last year, revealed the devastating situation.

Government in 2021 justified the non-completion of some infrastructure projects under the Sinohydro deal with China.

According to government, the phased plan along which the projects are supposed to commence, is the reason for the seeming slowdown in activity as far as the project is concerned.

The Office of the Vice President says so far, “they have done over $100 million worth of work from 2019.”

In May 2018, government signed a Master Project Support Agreement with Sinohydro for the construction of key infrastructure in exchange for the proceeds of Ghana’s refined bauxite.

Lots in Sinohydro deal

Lot 1 – Construction of Accra Inner City Roads. A total of 84 kilometres of roads located in Trobu, Anyaa-Sowutoum, Dome-Kwabenya, Adenta and Teshie will be constructed;

Lot 2 – Construction of Kumasi and Mampong Inner City Roads. A total of 100 kilometres of inner-city roads will be constructed in Kumasi and Mampong. In Kumasi, the affected road networks are in Manhyia, Suame, Tafo Pankrono, Asokwa, Kwadaso, Oforikrom, Subin, Nhyiaeso and Bantama;

Lot 3 – Construction of the Tamale Interchange;

Lot 4 – Construction of the PTC Roundabout Interchange, in Sekondi-Takoradi, the first interchange in the western part of our country;

Lot 5 – Dualisation of the Adenta-Dodowa Road. 14 kilometres of the Adenta-Dodowa Road will be dualised so as to reduce congestion, improve road safety, and reduce travel times on the corridor;

